NEW YORK, May 24 - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $534 million of net inflows in the week ended on May 23 from $805 million in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Assets continue to be invested into municipal funds. In the last 38 weeks there were outflows only for three weeks.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $672 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Tiziana Barghini)