NEW YORK, May 24 - U.S. municipal bond funds reported net inflows of $534 million in the week ended May 23, down sharply from $805 million in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Still, investors continued to pour money into municipal bond funds. In the past 38 weeks, t he data showed only three weeks of outflows.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $672 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield muni funds reported net inflows of $169 million, down from $228 million in the week ended May 16, while flows into exchange-traded muni funds were positive at $22 million but down from $41 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended May 23 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the prior week.

The total number of bonds bought was 59,483, while the number of bonds sold was 30,176. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting by Tiziana Barghini; Editing by Diane Craft)