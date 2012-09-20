UPDATE 1-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
* Challenger banks ripe for consolidation (Adds details, share movement, background)
Sept 20 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $256 million of net inflows in the week ended Sept. 19, down from $820 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was positive at $485 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Challenger banks ripe for consolidation (Adds details, share movement, background)
SHANGHAI, June 6 China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with consumer and financial shares lending support as investors pondered the impact of new regulations on initial public offerings and ahead of a flurry of economic data.