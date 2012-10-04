Oct 4 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $553 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 3, down slightly from $592 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $555 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Net inflows in high-yield funds also fell, dropping to nearly $109 million from $135 million in the week ended Sept 26.

Meanwhile, net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds rose to $31.6 million from an inflow of $14.9 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Oct. 3 showed retail investors bought 2.1 bonds for each one they sold, up from 2.0 in the previous four weeks. The total number of bonds bought was 58,783 while the number of bonds sold was 27,605.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.