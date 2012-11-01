Nov 1 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $123 million of net outflows in the week ended Oct. 31, marking just the second week of outflows since the last week of November 2011, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

In the prior week, funds reported net inflows of nearly $666 million. Flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been overwhelmingly positive for nearly a year, with the last weekly outflow, of $57 million, posted in the week ended April 11.

Investors may have cooled on muni funds due to concerns about how interest rates may be affected by next Tuesday's presidential election, according to Sara Craven, senior portfolio manager and fixed-income specialist at Sand Hill Global Advisors, a wealth management firm in Palo Alto, California.

"I think people are growing increasingly anxious about the election," she said.

Muni fund investors also may be concerned about measures on state ballots, Craven said: "If ballot measures tied to fiscal support are rejected there will be greater fiscal strain on state funds."

The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained positive at $519 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield funds were hit with outflows totaling $86.2 million after reporting net inflows of $142 million in the week ended Oct. 24.

However, flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds remained positive at $39 million, down from nearly $90 million of inflows in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Oct. 31 showed retail investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold, up from 1.8 the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 36,151, while the number of bonds sold was 18,925.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.