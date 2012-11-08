U.S. municipal bond funds reported $866 million of net inflows in the week to Nov. 7, after $123 million outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year barring two periods - the week ended April 11 and last week.

The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained positive at $507 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.