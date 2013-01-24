UPDATE 1-BOJ's balance sheet reaches 500 trillion yen, about to overtake Fed
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
Jan 24 The surge of money into U.S. municipal bond funds abated slightly in the week ended Jan. 23, with data released by Lipper on Thursday showing $871.43 million of net inflows, well below the $1.44 billion and $1.55 billion inflows of the previous two weeks.
The latest three weeks have more than reversed net outflows during the weeks of Dec. 19, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 that totaled $2.7 billion.
In the latest week, the four-week moving average remained positive at $964.7 million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into high-yield muni funds dipped to $278.68 million from $434.05 million in the week ended Jan. 16. Exchange-traded funds also had lower net inflows, $76.38 million compared with $106.06 million the previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Jan. 23 showed retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for each one they sold, down from the 2.0 to 1 ratio the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 46,017, while the number of bonds sold was 26,616.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.
* BOJ balance sheet on par with Fed, more than 90 pct of Japan GDP
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.