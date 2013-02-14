WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. municipal bond funds posted $490.9 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 13, more than four times the $109.02 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

It was the sixth straight week of inflows, which helped keep the four-week moving average at $511.24 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Investors poured money into high-yield funds, with $106.39 million of net inflows compared to $21.53 million the week before, and the inflows into exchange-traded funds jumped to$62.88 million from $9.52 million the prior week.

Retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for every one they sold in the week ended Feb. 13, the same as the previous week, according to BondDesk Group. The total number of bonds bought was 59,002, while the number of bonds sold was 35,040.