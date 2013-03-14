WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. municipal bond funds
reported net weekly outflows of $112.5 million in the week ended
March 13, after outflows of $96.9 million the previous week,
according to Lipper.
That helped push the four-week moving average down to
$101.49 million of inflows from the previous week's $252.35
million of inflows. For two months, investor money poured into
municipal bond funds before reversing last week, according to
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
Exchange-traded funds, however, showed hefty inflows of
$207.6 million in the latest week, the largest on record going
back to 2007.