WASHINGTON, March 14 For the second week in a
row, investors pulled money out of U.S. municipal bond funds as
the stock market continued to soar.
In the week ended March 13, U.S. municipal bond funds
reported net outflows of $112.5 million, following outflows of
$96.9 million in the previous week, according to data released
on Thursday by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
That helped push the four-week moving average down to
$101.49 million of inflows from the previous week's $252.35
million.
"It's another strong week for equity funds," said Chris
Mauro, director of municipal bond Research at RBC Capital
Markets. He noted that those funds had inflows of $11 billion,
or $3 billion when exchange-traded funds were taken out of the
calculation. "We're beginning to see munis erode as a result."
For two months, investor money poured into municipal bond
funds before reversing last week, amid a long stock market
rally. The Dow Jones industrial average ended Thursday at
another record high, its 10th day in a row of hitting uncharted
levels, while the S&P 500 ended just 2 points shy of its closing
high.
High-yield bond funds also registered outflows, of $83.2
million, up from last week's $1.3 million in outflows.
Exchange-traded municipal bond funds, however, showed hefty
inflows of $207.6 million in the latest week, the largest on
records going back to 2007.
Mauro said much of the inflow was attributed to one fund,
which can heavily influence a small sliver of the market.
Exchange-traded funds have $10.2 million in assets, compared
with all municipal funds, which have $324.12 million.
When subtracting ETF activity, this week's outflows from the
tax-exempt bond funds that are popular with retail investors
jumped to $320 million, said Mauro.
"The bottom line is it looks like - whether you look at it
with ETFs included or excluded - it was a loss driven by money
coming out of long-end funds," he added.
Retail investors bought 1.7 bonds for every one they sold in
the week ended March 13, the same pace as during the previous
two weeks, according to BondDesk Group.
The number of bonds bought totaled 61,750, while the number
of bonds sold was 35,792.