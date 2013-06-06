June 6 U.S. municipal bond fund net outflows jumped to $1.472 billion in the week ended June 5 from net outflows of $156.86 million the week before, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average turned negative, with net outflows in the week ended June 5 at $314.8 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The four-week average was positive a week earlier with net inflows of $58.7 million.

Investors also pulled more money from high-yield funds than they put into them for a third straight week, with outflows growing to $501.4 million from $166.35 million the week before.

Exchange-traded funds registered outflows of $61.9 million, sharply more than the $16 million of outflows recorded during the previous week.

Outflows reflect how some muni debt investors threw in the towel on small muni yields and jumped into the stock market.

"They're looking back and saying, 'Man, I would have done so much better, if I only bought the S&P 500,'" Chris Mier, a managing director at Loop Capital Markets, told Reuters at the Government Finance Officers Association convention in San Francisco earlier this week.

Income-oriented investors in particular may have been snubbing muni-debt funds to buy dividend-paying stocks.

"Where do you go for income?" Mier said. "If bonds aren't producing income, what are you going to do?"

Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.8 muni bonds for every one they sold in the week ended June 5, up from a ratio of 1.7 the week before, according to BondDesk Group.

The number of bonds bought totaled 72,647, while the number of bonds sold was 40,576.