WASHINGTON, Jan 15 U.S. municipal bond funds
reported $688.5 million of net inflows in the week ended Jan.
14, about half the $1.3 billion in inflows the previous week,
according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
Last week's flood of investor dollars marked the largest net
inflows since January 2013, and the steep drop could indicate
investors' disappointment with municipal bonds' declining
yields.
On Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale, yields
top-shelf 10-year bonds ended the trading day at 1.75 percent,
the lowest since May 2013. Yields on 30-years were the lowest
since December 2012, at 2.52 percent, according to Municipal
Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
"People seem to be trying to reach for some degree of yield
by putting money into long-duration funds," said Chris Mauro,
director of municipal bond research at RBC Capital Markets. "The
only sub-sector that was down on the bond side was the
short-term."
Nonetheless, the four-week moving average for municipal bond
funds remained positive at $669 million, said Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
Long-term municipal bond funds reported $588.8 million net
inflows and intermediate funds $237 million of inflows.
High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $259.1 million,
down from $336.2 million in the previous week.
Mauro noted that tax-exempt money market funds, where
investors often deposit their year-end coupon and principal
payments until they can re-invest in municipal securities, saw
outflows of around $2.25 billion this week. Some of that money
could move into municipal bond funds next week, he said, adding
that investors may also have chosen to invest in other
fixed-income products this week.
"It's hard to say whether munis lost some assets to the
taxable side, but certainly we didn't get the follow- through we
would hope for," he said.
Declining yields have drawn issuers back to the market and
spurred a resurgence of refunding in recent months.
But the fall is also sending investors scrambling. Buyers
are now looking to lower-rated, riskier debt that typically pays
higher yields, causing "the difference between yields on
lower-quality bonds and high-quality bonds to narrow," Dorian
Jamison, municipal analyst at Wells Fargo Advisors, wrote in a
recent note.
