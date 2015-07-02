(Recasts with historical comparison; adds background, comment)
By Hilary Russ
July 2 Investors pulled $1.2 billion out of U.S.
municipal bond funds in the week ended July 1, the highest level
of outflows in 19 months, according to data released by Lipper
on Thursday.
The reasons for the huge outflows were not immediately
clear, but they came as the long-running Puerto Rican debt
crisis hit a new low mark. A report from former International
Monetary Fund economists on Monday showed the commonwealth in
dire need of reform.
In addition, the commonwealth's governor, Alejandro Garcia
Padilla, asked for a payment moratorium after the report said
the U.S. territory's $72 billion debt load was unsustainable.
Puerto Rico, however, was able to make its July 1 payments
of about $1 billion to creditors, alleviating fears of an
imminent default.
A big coupon reinvestment on July 1 may also have skewed
this week's fund flow numbers, according to Chris Mauro, RBC
Capital Market's director of municipal bond research.
Some of the July 1 payment will also probably show up in
next week's fund flows, he said.
The funds' four-week moving average remained negative at
$534 million. High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of
$492.2 million, compared with inflows of $48.4 million in the
previous week.
It was the ninth straight week of outflows, with $105.8
million the previous week, according to Lipper, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
Puerto Rico's latest problems weren't enough to roil prices
in the secondary muni market, which was buoyed by a flight to
safety on Greece's creditor woes and on data showing decreased
U.S. labor force participation.
Overall, yields on 10-year top-rated munis closed the week
at 2.32 percent, or 2 basis points lower than where they closed
out the previous week.
The market will be closed on Friday in observance of the
July Fourth holiday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)