(Adds quote and explanation from analyst)
July 9 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $305.7
million of net outflows in the week ended July 8, compared with
$1.2 billion in outflows in the previous week, according to data
released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $507.8
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
High-yield muni bond funds reported outflows of $122.8
million, compared with outflows of $492.2 million in the
previous week.
Phil Fischer, managing director of municipal research and
global indices at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said the
troubling news from Puerto Rico, Greece, and China have impacted
municipal bond fund flows.
"Individual investors chase returns. When we have negative
returns, as we have with this volatility, we'll get outflows,"
said Fischer. "They have not been so large as to change the
pricing in the secondary market."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane
Craft)