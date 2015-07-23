(Adds details on intermediate fund growth) By Rory Carroll SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $125.4 million of net inflows in the week ended July 22, the first time in three months that more money has flowed into such funds than out, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. The net positive flows compared with $29.3 million in outflows in the previous week. The four-week moving average remained negative at $352.1 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The market has been watching fund flows to see if this year would see a repeat of 2013, when muni bond funds shed a total of $64 billion in a massive selloff, caused in part by Detroit's bankruptcy filing and growing uncertainty about Puerto Rico's shaky economy. This week, intermediate funds were some of the biggest winners, posting $152.7 million of inflows. Investors could be eyeing the middle of the curve to position themselves for rising interest rates, according to interviews with portfolio and fund managers. High-yield muni funds lost investors, reporting outflows of $3.6 million, compared with inflows of $14.5 million in the previous week. The week ending July 1 saw the biggest outflows in 19 months, at $1.2 billion. (U.S. municipal bond team) (Reporting by Hilary Russ and Rory Carroll; Editing by Andrew Hay)