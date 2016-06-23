(Recasts with biggest flows since 2013; adds reasons for
investor interest)
June 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.4
billion of net inflows in the week ended June 22, the highest
level since January 2016, according to data released by Lipper
on Thursday.
Investors have poured money into muni funds for 38 weeks
straight - $30.4 billion so far this year alone. Even foreign
investors have been drawn to the U.S. tax-exempt market, which
is seen as relatively safe and offering decent yields, because
interest rates are so low globally.
This week's positive flows compare to $904.4 million in
inflows in the previous week.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $918
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
High-yield muni bond funds reported inflows of $321.2
million, down from $323.8 million in the previous week.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)