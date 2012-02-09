BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey as executive director
* Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $370 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 8, down from $502 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $599 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.