Feb 9 Investors moved money into U.S. municipal bond funds for a 10th straight week, with net inflows of $370 million in the week ended Feb. 8, but that was the smallest total in more than a month, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

There were $502 million net inflows the previous week and the last time inflows were smaller was when they totaled $362 million in the week ended Dec. 28.

The drop pushed the four-week moving average to $599 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into high-yield funds shrank to $155 million from $186 million in the week ended Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded funds posted inflows of $54 million, up from $41 million in the previous week, Lipper reported.

On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 8 showed retail investors bought 2 bonds for each one they sold, a slight dip from the previous week's buy/sell ratio of 2.1.

The total number of bonds bought was 63,216, while the number of bonds sold totaled 30,848.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds.

