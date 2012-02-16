(Adds details, BondDesk data)

Feb 16 Money poured into U.S. municipal bond funds for an 11th straight week, with net inflows jumping to $1.05 billion in the week ended Feb. 15 from $370 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The latest weekly inflows marked the fourth time they had exceeded $1 billion since the week of Dec. 7, 2011, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The four-week moving average remained positive at $609 million.

Flows into high-yield muni funds rose to nearly $205 million from $155 million in the week ended Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, exchange-traded muni funds posted inflows of $42 million, down from $54 million in the previous week, Lipper reported.

On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 15 showed retail investors bought two bonds for each one they sold, the same buy/sell ratio from the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 61,680, while the number of bonds sold totaled 31,557.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Gary Crosse)