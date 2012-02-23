(Adds details, BondDesk data)

Feb 23 Money poured into U.S. municipal bond funds for a 12th straight week, although net inflows dipped to $883 million in the week ended Feb. 22 from $1.05 billion in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at about $702 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into high-yield muni funds also dipped, slipping to $183 million from $205 million in the week ended Feb. 15.

Meanwhile, flows into exchange-traded muni funds more than doubled to $84.4 million from $42 million in the previous week, Lipper reported.

On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 22 showed retail investors bought 2.2 bonds for each one they sold, up from the 2.0 buy/sell ratio from the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 54,030, while the number of bonds sold totaled 25,103.

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. (Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Gary Crosse)