(Recasts, adds details and BondDesk data) March 1 Money poured into U.S. municipal bond funds for a 13th straight week, although net inflows decreased for a second week in a row -- falling to $357 million in the week ended Feb. 29 from $883 million in the previous week -- according to data released by Lipper on Thursday. The four-week moving average remained positive at $843 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Flows into high-yield muni funds also dropped for a second consecutive week, plummeting to $12.2 million from $183 million in the week ended Feb. 22. Meanwhile, flows into exchange-traded muni funds slipped to $55.9 million from $84.4 million in the previous week, Lipper reported. On Thursday, BondDesk Group data for the week ended Feb. 29 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, down from the 2.1 buy/sell ratio from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 64,419, while the number of bonds sold totaled 32,293. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions of under 100 bonds. U.S. municipal bond funds reported $357 million of net inflows in the week ended Feb. 29, down from $883 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data from Lipper on Thursday. (Reporting By Karen Pierog, editing by Andrea Evans)