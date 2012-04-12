(Adds a para on tax filing deadline in mid April)
April 12 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $57
million of net outflows in the week ended April 11, the first
outflow in more than four months, according to data released by
Lipper on Thursday.
The previous week, with its net inflows of $63 million was
the 18th straight week that investors moved money into municipal
bond funds. The week ended Nov. 30 marked the last net outflows,
$297 million.
The four-week moving average remained positive, at $131
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Ahead of the mid-April income tax filing deadline, some
investors liquidate muni holdings to raise cash to pay for their
tax liability. Municipal bond funds Lipper data show a steady
outlow from November 2010 to June 2011, with a decrease in
invested funds also in the mid week of April 2010.
Flows into high-yield muni funds remained positive at $119.5
million, after inflows of $69 million the previous week.
Exchange-traded muni funds, on the other hand, had another week
of outflows, $8.3 million, compared to the $1.9 million outflows
the previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended April 11 showed
retail investors bought 2.1 bonds for each one they sold, down
from the 2.4 buy/sell ratio the previous week.
The total number of bonds bought was 52,654, while the
number of bonds sold was 25,590. The data is based on odd-lot
customer transactions.
