April 19 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $159 million of net inflows in the week ended April 18, a strong reversal from the $57 million in net outflows during the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $149 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Ahead of the mid-April income tax filing deadline, some investors liquidate muni holdings to raise cash to pay for their tax liability. They mostly did so during the week ended April 11, spurring the first net outflows from municipal bond funds in four months.

Flows into high-yield muni funds remained positive at $124.2 million, after inflows of $119.5 million the previous week.

Exchange-traded muni funds, on the other hand, had a third week of outflows, $10.1 million, up from $8.3 million in outflows the previous week. It was the largest net outflow in exchange-traded muni funds since August, and was close to the levels investors withdrew last tax season - in the week ended April 21, 2011, there were net outflows of $11.4 million, Lipper data showed.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended April 18 showed retail investors bought 2.0 bonds for each one they sold, down from the 2.1 buy/sell ratio in the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 65,764, while the number of bonds sold was 33,322. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)