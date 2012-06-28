BRIEF-Gemdale's executives to cut stake in the company
* Says executives plan to unload up to 3.29 million shares in the company within six months
June 28 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $625 million of net inflows in the week ended June 27, up from $555 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $535 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Says executives plan to unload up to 3.29 million shares in the company within six months
By Chris Thomas June 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investors shrugged off positive trade data from China to tread carefully ahead of the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey. Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians later in the day over his claims that President Donald Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as p