July 26 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $809.5 million of net inflows in the week ended July 25, down slightly from $837 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $654 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

High-yield muni funds also reported slightly lower net inflows of $257 million compared to $288 million in the week ended July 18. However, net inflows into exchange-traded muni funds increased to nearly $59.2 million from $48.6 million in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended July 25 showed retail investors bought 1.8 bonds for each one they sold, down from 2.1 in the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 59,226, while the number of bonds sold was 33,252. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.