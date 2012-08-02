BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
Aug 2 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $504 million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 1, down from $809 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $701 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022