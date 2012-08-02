Aug 2 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $504 million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 1, down from $809 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $701 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds popular with retail investors have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

Flows into high-yield, muni funds were also lower, falling to $130 million from $257 million in the week ended July 25. Exchange-traded muni funds reported net inflows of $25 million, which was less than half of the nearly $59.2 million inflows in the previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 1 showed retail investors bought 1.8 bonds for each one they sold, unchanged from the previous week.

The total number of bonds bought was 59,515, while the number of bonds sold was 33,091. The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.