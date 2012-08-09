BRIEF-Thaihot Group, unit to invest in industrial firm, US property project, to cut stake in Fujian firm
* Says it plans to unload 82.27 percent stake in Fujian company for 404 million yuan ($59.47 million)
Aug 9 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.14 billion of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 8, more than double the $504 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $822.7 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Says it plans to unload 82.27 percent stake in Fujian company for 404 million yuan ($59.47 million)
June 7 Founding Construction Development Co Ltd :