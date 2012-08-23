BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group updates on May property contracted sales
* For May 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$6,001 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 23 - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $436 million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 22, less than half the $963 million of inflows seen in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $761 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
BUDAPEST, June 6 Hungarian road transport firm Waberer's International plans to raise 50 million euros ($56 million) in fresh capital in a initial public offering (IPO) in Budapest to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link, Waberer's said on Tuesday.