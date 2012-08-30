Aug 30 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $613
million of net inflows in the week ended Aug. 29, up from $436
million of inflows in the previous week, according to data
released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $788
million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors,
have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the
week ended April 11.
Net inf lows into high-yield funds fell to $134 million from
$186 million i n t he week ended Aug. 2 2.
Meanwhile, exchange-traded municipal funds had net inflows of
just $9.37 million after reporting $ 16.1 million of outflows
during the previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Aug. 2 9 showed retail
investors bought 1 .8 b onds for each one they sold, d own from 2.0
in the p revious week. The total number of bonds bought was
59, 766, w hile the number of bonds sold was 32, 562.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.