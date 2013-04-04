BRIEF-Prime Financial secures 100% stake in Altezza Partners
* Prime secures 100 pct stake in Brisbane firm Altezza partners
April 4 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $278 million of net outflows in the week ended April 3, compared with $43 million of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average was a negative $173.6 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it was taking a significant minority stake in OSIsoft LLC, a privately held maker of industrial software used to manage plants and factories.