April 25 The exodus of money out of U.S. municipal bond funds slowed in the latest week to $102 million of net outflows compared with $535 million of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

Net outflows extended to an eighth-straight week, marking the longest string of weekly outflows since 2011, according to Lipper. The funds, popular with individual investors, have been hit by competition from surging equities and by income tax season, when some investors cash in their munis to pay tax liabilities due by April 15.

"The main point to take from this is that new cash from investors is not going into muni bonds funds," said Chris Mier, a managing director at Loop Capital Markets.

Fund flows were likely to "hang around zero or be slightly negative," he added.

The four-week moving average remained negative for an outflow of $386 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Flows into high-yield muni funds turned negative after two weeks of inflows. Funds reported $86.2 million of net outflows in the week ended April 24 compared with $21.3 million of net inflows in the week ended April 17.

Exchange-traded municipal funds reported net inflows of $7.55 million in the latest week following $28.4 million of net outflows in the prior week, according to Lipper.

Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.6 muni bonds for every one they sold in the week ended April 24, the same pace as during the previous two weeks, according to BondDesk Group. The number of bonds bought totaled 58,357, while the number of bonds sold was 35,384.