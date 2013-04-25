April 25 The exodus of money out of U.S.
municipal bond funds slowed in the latest week to $102 million
of net outflows compared with $535 million of outflows in the
previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
Net outflows extended to an eighth-straight week, marking
the longest string of weekly outflows since 2011, according to
Lipper. The funds, popular with individual investors, have been
hit by competition from surging equities and by income tax
season, when some investors cash in their munis to pay tax
liabilities due by April 15.
"The main point to take from this is that new cash from
investors is not going into muni bonds funds," said Chris Mier,
a managing director at Loop Capital Markets.
Fund flows were likely to "hang around zero or be slightly
negative," he added.
The four-week moving average remained negative for an
outflow of $386 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Flows into high-yield muni funds turned negative after two
weeks of inflows. Funds reported $86.2 million of net outflows
in the week ended April 24 compared with $21.3 million of net
inflows in the week ended April 17.
Exchange-traded municipal funds reported net inflows of
$7.55 million in the latest week following $28.4 million of net
outflows in the prior week, according to Lipper.
Meanwhile, retail investors bought 1.6 muni bonds for every
one they sold in the week ended April 24, the same pace as
during the previous two weeks, according to BondDesk Group. The
number of bonds bought totaled 58,357, while the number of bonds
sold was 35,384.