BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw Comm develops new distribution centre for DHL in Amsterdam
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: http://bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. municipal bond funds reported a net inflow of $22.1 million in the week ended May 8, ending nine consecutive weeks of outflows, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative for an eighth week in a row with an outflow of $251.5 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
WARSAW, May 31 Poland on Wednesday dismissed warnings that accusations of its violation of EU standards on the rule of law could cost it European Union money, and also called the idea of accelerating euro zone integration unrealistic.