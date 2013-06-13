WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. municipal bond funds posted the largest weekly net outflows in six months in the week ended June 12, $1.61 billion, which came after investors pulled $1.47 billion from the funds the previous week, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

With the two sizeable outflows, the four-week moving average was negative at $792.72 million, the biggest average outflow since May 2011, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.