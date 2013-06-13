WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. municipal bond funds posted the largest weekly net outflows in six months in the week ended June 12, at $1.61 billion, after investors pulled $1.47 billion from the funds the previous week, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

With the two sizeable outflows, the four-week moving average was negative at $792.72 million, the biggest average outflow since May 2011, according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

"This is the typical very-bad dynamic that you can get into the bond market," said Christopher Mier, managing director at Loop Capital Markets.

"You get to a point where bond yields are judged to be very low, and the stock market has been improving. Then yields start to back up quickly and you get a fairly quick exodus, which in this case we don't know how long it is going to be."

For municipal bond funds, this week's outflow has been the largest since an outflow of $2.3 billion in the week which ended on Dec. 19.

Prices on municipal bonds move inversely to yields. The yields on top-rated 10-year bonds on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale were 2.27 percent on Thursday, 46 basis points higher than just a month earlier.

The U.S. Treasury market has become more volatile in recent days as investors believe that the Federal Reserve is getting close to scaling back its bond purchase program. In the last six weeks benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields US10YT=RR have surged to 2.19 percent, from 1.60 percent at the start of May.

But municipal bond investors could also have noticed the stock market's performance over the last couple of months and decided to move out municipal bonds and into equities.

June and July are usually heavy months for bond buying, when money from coupon payments and bond redemptions becomes available. Mier said he expects this summer fund managers will hold on to any cash and not immediately put it back in the market.

The outflow was not such a big surprise.

"We saw it happening, because of the steepening of the (municipal bond yield) curve," said Daniel Berger, an analyst at Municipal Market Data, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The five-to-30-year slope on the MMD scale of top-rated general obligation debt ended at 241 basis points on Thursday, the highest since May 1, 2012.

The Lipper data showed that high-yield funds saw their fourth straight week of outflows, $657.3 million, after $501.44 million the week before. Exchange-traded funds registered their third week of outflows, $7.03 million, compared to $61.95 million the week before.

Taxable bond funds also had two weeks of heavy weekly outflows, $5.5 billion this week and $9 billion last week.

So far in 2013 municipal bond funds, which are usually favored by individual buyers, have experienced 13 weeks of outflows and only 11 weeks of inflows. That stands in sharp contrast to 2012, when they registered only four weeks of outflows the entire year, two of which were in the final weeks of December.

Also this week, retail investors bought 1.7 muni bonds for every one they sold, down from a ratio of 1.8 the week before, according to BondDesk Group. The number of bonds bought totaled 73,841, while the number of bonds sold was 42,360.