June 27 Investors withdrew a record $4.53
billion from U.S. municipal bond funds in the week ended June 26
as interest rate fears gripped the market, data released by
Lipper on Thursday showed.
The net outflow was more than twice the $2.22 billion pulled
from the funds the week before, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters whose records go back to 1992. The four-week moving
average was negative at $2.46 billion.
"That hurts," said Chris Mier, a managing director at Loop
Capital Markets.
He said the sentiment in the market that prompted the
outflows could change, particularly when retail investors see
the high yields on the $1.3 billion Illinois general obligation
bond issue that priced on Wednesday.
"I think there will be this kind of rekindling," Mier said,
noting that muni yields will look attractive compared with other
investments. "What you saw was a last gasp of selling."
The massive exodus came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last week that the central bank could reduce its
bond buying if the U.S. economy shows signs of strength.
Investors also fled individual bonds, sending yields to their
highest levels since 2011 on Tuesday.
No municipal bond fund appeared spared. High-yield funds
registered net outflows of $1.2 billion, the largest withdrawal
since November 2010. The outflow from exchange-traded funds,
$158.12 million, was the largest on records going back to 2007.
Investors began moving money out before Bernanke's comments,
drawn by a run-up in the stock market, and weeks of heavy
withdrawals have shrunk the funds. In total, municipal bond
funds' assets are now $302.79 billion, the lowest since they hit
$301.77 billion nearly a year ago in the week ended July 4,
2012.
This year, the funds have registered 15 weeks of outflows
totaling $12.44 billion, compared with 11 weeks of net inflows
that totaled $6.05 billion.
However, there are signs the rush for the exits might be
over. On Thursday, yields fell on Municipal Market Data's
benchmark scale in nearly every maturity.
Yields on top-shelf 10-year bonds dropped 5 basis points to
2.56 percent and yields on highly rated 30-years fell 8 basis
points to 3.83 percent. They were still above a month ago, when
10-years yielded 1.99 percent and 30-years 3.15 percent.
"Today's outflows caught the peaks in yields we saw on
Tuesday, so I think that outflows will slow down from next
week," said Daniel Berger, senior market strategist at MMD.
"Even with the most recent rally, people can see these levels as
buying opportunities."
At the same time, individual investors swept in to take
advantage of the higher rates, according to BondDesk ATS, a
major trading platform for retail bond buyers. On Tuesday, the
platform registered a record 11,590 trades.
For the week ended June 26, investors bought 2.3 bonds for
every one sold, compared with the previous week when they bought
1.8 bonds for every one sold, according to BondDesk.
"This week, individual investors provided support for the
market and drove yields down across the board by buying bonds at
unprecedented levels," John Bagley, president of BondDesk, said
in a statement.