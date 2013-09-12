BRIEF-Grenke new business up 21.5 pct to EUR 549.9 mln in Q1
* New business at Grenke Group increases 21.5 percent to 549.9 million euros ($586.74 million) in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 12 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.9 billion of net outflows in the week ended Sept 11, up from $1.31 billion of outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained negative at $1.77 billion, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
* Group revenue increased from r42.8 million in december 2015 to r47.7 million in december 2016
* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years