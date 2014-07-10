(Adds details of fund flows, high-yield)
July 10 Investors pulled $790.3 million out of
U.S. municipal bond funds - most of it in the high-yield sector
- in the week ended July 9, marking the biggest outflows since
January, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
High-yield funds accounted for more than $691 million of
total outflows, likely on concerns about Puerto Rico debt, which
carries some of the fattest yields but biggest risk for
yield-starved muni investors.
In the previous week, high-yield muni funds had added just
$5.7 million of investor money.
Oppenheimer Rochester's High Yield Municipal Fund
shed nearly $294 million across all share classes, more than any
other individual high-yield muni fund, according to the data
from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. The fund also lost $40.3
million of market value to end the week with $5.13 billion in
assets.
Oppenheimer fund managers were not immediately available to
comment. But a note on Oppenheimer's website on Wednesday
praised Puerto Rico's latest efforts to pay its bills. Just over
11 percent of the fund had direct exposure to Puerto Rico debt,
nearly all of it uninsured.
The high-yield muni sector has lost value since late June,
after Puerto Rico's legislature passed a law that allows public
corporations to restructure their debt. The benchmark Barclays
High Yield Municipal Bond Index, up more than 9.5 percent in
mid-June, was up less than 5.5 percent as of Wednesday.
The law prompted Moody's Investors Service on July 1 to push
its ratings on Puerto Rico's general obligation debt deeper into
junk territory, and to cut ratings on $46 billion of debt issued
by the island's public corporations.
Fitch Ratings also dropped its rating on Puerto Rico's GO
debt on Wednesday. Fitch cut its high-investment grade rating of
'AA-' on $6.7 billion of senior lien Puerto Rico sales tax
financing corporation bonds, or COFINA bonds, by nine notches
to junk at 'BB-'.
"It is not a big leap to view the legislation as an
indication that Puerto Rico's willingness to pay may be
weakening," Oppenheimer said in a previous posting on its
website. "But all of this is just speculation... and, in our
opinion, likely premature."
Overall, muni bond funds haven't seen such large outflows
since the week ending Jan. 1, when they totaled $1.47 billion.
That was the last week that saw triple-digit outflows after
investors fled muni funds for much of 2013 on concerns out of
Puerto Rico's struggling economy and Detroit's bankruptcy.
Overall, the four-week moving average turned negative this
week at $97.4 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrew Hay)