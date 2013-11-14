Nov 14 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $903 million of net outflows in the week ended Nov. 13, the 25th straight week money has poured out of the funds, pushing the total over the $50 billion mark for the year, data released by Lipper on Thursday showed.

Outflows for the latest week were up from $738 million of outflows in the week ended Nov. 6. The four-week moving average remained negative at $722.5 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Year-to-date outflows have now reached $50.03 billion, the most since at least 1992. The previous annual high for outflows was nearly $15 billion in 1994. Assets held by muni funds totaled $529 million as of the latest week.

High-yield muni funds posted net outflows of nearly $144 million, up from $91.8 million of outflows in the previous week.

Exchange-traded muni funds had $23.6 million in outflows after reporting $39.4 million of net inflows in the prior week, Lipper data showed.