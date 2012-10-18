Oct 18 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $620.8 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 17, down from $914.6 million of inflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $670 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.

High-yield funds reported net inflows of $126 million, down from $155 million o f inflows the week ended Oct. 1 0.

Net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds dropped to $46.2 million from $63 million i n t he previous week.

BondDesk Group data for the week ended Oct. 17 showed retail investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold , unchanged from t he previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 55,007 while the number of bonds sold was 28,291 .

The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.