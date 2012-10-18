BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
Oct 18 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $620.8 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 17, down from $914.6 million of inflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $670 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.
High-yield funds reported net inflows of $126 million, down from $155 million o f inflows the week ended Oct. 1 0.
Net inflows into exchange-traded municipal funds dropped to $46.2 million from $63 million i n t he previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Oct. 17 showed retail investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold , unchanged from t he previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 55,007 while the number of bonds sold was 28,291 .
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.