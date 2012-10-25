Oct 25 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $666 million of net inflows in the week ended Oct. 24, up from $620.8 million of net inflows during the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average remained positive at $688 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Weekly flows into the funds, popular with retail investors, have been positive since December 2011 with the exception of the week ended April 11.