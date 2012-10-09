* Energy and grains boost fund performance in Q3
* Tight oil product inventories to support prices in Q4
* Scepticism about Chinese spending sets in
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 9 Leading commodity fund managers
are focusing on refined oil product futures and U.S. refining
stocks in the fourth quarter as U.S. gasoline and European
gasoil supplies tighten, and U.S. refiners benefit from strong
margins.
Managers at Quantex and Threadneedle who outperformed their
peers in the third quarter are targeting the energy segment in
their commodity funds, believing the sector still has legs.
Seasonal refinery maintenance and unexpected outages due to
fires and explosions are keeping refined products supplies tight
in both the United States and Europe, whilst operating refiners
are enjoying high margins.
Peter Frech, who manages the top performing Quantex
Commodity Fund, has been building a position in
U.S. refining stocks, believing they are undervalued.
"I am focused on plants in the U.S. heartlands, which can
buy cheap WTI crude and export refined products to Europe and
Latin America," said Frech. "Their profit margins are very high
at the moment but people distrust them - they think it is just a
cyclical move."
But Frech believes it could be a structural shift because of
the U.S. oil shale boom: "We could have a regional over-supply
of U.S. crude for several years," he said.
He added that because the market doesn't expect refining
strength to be sustained, stocks such as Hollyfrontier,
Valero and Marathon Petroleum are mispriced.
The Quantex fund, which invests in both commodity futures
and natural resources equities, topped a Lipper performance
league table of 130 actively managed commodity funds in the
third quarter, up 22.21 percent.
The average actively managed commodity fund in the Lipper
Global Commodity sector was up 8.48 percent after a strong
quarter in which managers were able to take advantage of rallies
in agriculture, energy and precious metals.
Threadneedle's Nicolas Robin, co-manager of two commodities
funds in the top 20, said the biggest driver for his
outperformance was an overweight in oil products, an underweight
in natural gas and a position in the Brent/U.S. crude spread.
"We prefer Brent to WTI and we continue to see that trading
at a large premium. We also still like oil products," he said.
"We are seeing a very strong heating oil market and that has
performed very nicely. Any cold snap will have a very positive
reading for heating oil and Brent."
The Threadneedle Enhanced Commodities Fund and
the Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund, which is
sub-advised by Threadneedle, generated double-digit returns over
the quarter, benefiting from 7 percent overweight positions in
U.S. gasoline and European gasoil.
Robin said the U.S. East Coast market was "super tight" with
oil products inventories coming off pretty hard over the summer.
He highlighted production issues in the Americas with an
explosion at Venezuela's Amuay refinery in August and flooding
caused by Hurricane Isaac, which temporarily closed some
Louisiana refineries. "The U.S. gasoline season has supposedly
ended but we are seeing counter-seasonal strength," he said.
CHINA BUBBLE
Both Robin and Frech are more sceptical about the base
metals market, citing weakness in China, although Threadneedle
has benefited from an off-benchmark position in lead, which was
up over 22 percent in Q3 according to S&P GSCI.
Robin attributed its strong performance to tightness in the
scrap metal market and restocking ahead of winter car battery
demand. He is sticking with lead in Q4 but steering clear of
zinc, copper and aluminium, expecting a deterioration in China.
Frech has been running with a near-zero exposure to
industrial metals in futures and equities and remains bearish
about China's economic prospects. "They have a gigantic credit
bubble that is about to pop," he said.
"Fixed investment as a percentage of GDP is at an absolute
high - they are over-investing in infrastructure that has no
economic value, financed with cheap bank credit. Base metals
stocks are priced on another round of stimulus but they will
crash if that is not sustained."
He believes that gold and silver miners, where he has a
strong overweight, still have some catching up to do, however.
Key holdings include Pan American Silver, Iamgold
, Silver Wheaton and African Barrick.
"There is a still a disparity between the stocks and the
futures - people love to hate this sector. The analysts are very
bearish, which is a good sign as far as I'm concerned," he said.
The mining investments helped the fund outperform in the
third quarter, as did an overweight to agriculture futures.
Frech also attributed some of his outperformance to the
hybrid fund's flexibility: "We are not a benchmark-hugging fund.
We can make active bets if we have strong convictions, which is
why we had 40 percent in precious metals last quarter and zero
in base metals."
He is moderately bullish for the fourth quarter and believes
it is starting to matter more how managers are positioned after
two quarters when sentiment has tended to drive commodity
markets, rather than fundamentals.
"With QE3 behind us the risk on/risk off mechanism is slowly
going away, which is better for a stock-picker," he said.
The worst-placed funds in the Lipper Global Commodity sector
were predominantly market neutral funds, which adopt long/short
strategies that attempt to smooth returns by minimising
directional exposure. Such funds tend to underperform during
strong market rallies.