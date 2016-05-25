JAKARTA May 25 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group said it will partner two Chinese firms to build a 190
trillion rupiah ($13.95 billion) industrial park in West Java.
Chinese companies have been stepping up their investment in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, particularly in the
infrastructure sector, which has been identified by President
Joko Widodo's administration as a priority.
Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk, one of
Lippo Group's listed companies, will work with Shenzhen Yantian
Port Group Co Ltd and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd
to develop the Indonesia-Shenzhen Industrial Estate,
Lippo said in a statement dated May 24.
While Lippo said the project will have a "total investment
value" of 190 trillion rupiah, it did not give details about how
much each company will be investing in the project, how it will
be funded or by when it will be completed.
The two Chinese companies are "essential conduits" to help
attract other large Chinese businesses to build new facilities
in Indonesia, Lippo said.
Country Garden has signed a memorandum of understanding for
the industrial park, an official who declined to be named due to
the company's policy told Reuters in a text message. He declined
to comment on the investment size, adding that terms and details
will depend on negotiations.
Shenzhen Yantian Port was not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 13,620.00 rupiah)
