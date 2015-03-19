JAKARTA, March 19 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group plans to launch payment and data services in the first
quarter of 2016 as it expands into e-commerce, a senior
executive told Reuters.
The planned payment service will have some similarities with
U.S. online payment system PayPal but with localised features,
director John Riady said in an interview late on Wednesday.
Lippo, which has businesses in retail, healthcare, property,
banking and telecommunication, announced in February that it is
investing $500 million over the next two to three years in a new
online commerce platform.
Riady said it is planning significant investment in the
payment and data services which would come on top of the $500
million.
Lippo is also planning to launch an initial public offering
of its satellite TV unit this year and could raise "a lot more"
than $100 million, Riady said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)