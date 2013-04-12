JAKARTA, April 12 Lippo Group, a leading
Indonesian conglomerate, aims to raise at least $300 million in
the second quarter from IPOs of its healthcare, banking and
information technology units, four people with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
Lippo's healthcare unit, Siloam Hospitals, is expected to
raise the most out of the three initial public offerings,
targeting at least $200 million. Total valuation for Indonesia's
largest private hospital operator was seen at more than $1
billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
PT Ciptadana Securities, a brokerage unit of Lippo Group,
will lead the underwriting for the IPOs.
Ferry Budiman Tanja, president director of Ciptadana,
confirmed the IPO plan by the three companies but declined to
confirm the amount they wanted to raise from the market.
The planned IPOs come after Lippo's auction last year failed
to raise the targeted $300 million for a minority stake in
Siloam, despite drawing interest from global buyout funds
including Blackstone and KKR & Co.
"The valuation from the potential buyers didn't match the
expectation of the group, so they opted to raise the money from
the IPO market," one of the sources said, adding that the group
was still open to the possibility of a strategic partnership
after the IPO.
The sources declined to be named because details of the plan
have not yet been made public. PT Lippo Karawaci
declined to comment.
The parent company of Siloam Hospitals told Reuters in
February that it was considering an IPO and strategic
partnership to unlock the unit's value.
Lippo, which is controlled by Indonesia's powerful Riady
family, is also planning to list its banking unit PT Bank
National Nobu, a small-sized lender, to raise 800 billion rupiah
($82.56 million) in a 40 percent stake sale, the sources said.
The group's IT unit PT Multipolar Technology is expected to
sell about an 18 percent stake to raise about 200 billion
rupiah, making it the group's smallest unit to launch an IPO.
Lippo has been very active in the capital market this year,
most recently with a $1.3 billion share sale with CVC Capital
Partners in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store
last month.
($1 = 9,690 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by
Randy Fabi and Ken Wills)