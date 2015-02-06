JAKARTA Feb 6 Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk said on Friday it sold 8 percent stake in its hospital operator unit PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14 trillion rupiah ($90 million).

The shares were sold to undisclosed buyers at 12,250 rupiah per share, an 8.2 percent discount from Siloam's 13,350 closing price on Thursday, Lippo said in a statement. The sale cuts Lippo's ownership of Siloam to 70.8 percent from 78.8 percent but will increase the stock's liquidity in the market, Lippo said.

Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner for the sale.

($1 = 12,610.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)