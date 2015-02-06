* Lippo sold 92.8 mln Siloam shares at 8.2 pct discount
* Siloam shares fall as much as 6.2 pct on Friday
(Adds Siloam expansion plans and share drop)
By Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, Feb 6 Indonesian property developer PT
Lippo Karawaci Tbk sold an 8 percent stake in its unit
PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk for 1.14
trillion rupiah ($90 million), sending the hospital operator's
shares falling.
The stock was sold to undisclosed buyers in a placement of
92.8 million shares at 12,250 rupiah apiece, a discount of 8.2
percent from Siloam's closing price on Thursday, Lippo Karawaci
said in a stock exchange filing.
Siloam shares fell as much as 6.2 percent on Friday to
12,525 rupiah, the lowest since May 2014. The broader Jakarta
stock exchange was 0.6 percent higher.
The sale cut Lippo Karawaci's ownership of Siloam to 70.8
percent from 78.8 percent. Siloam plans to operate more than 50
hospitals by 2017, up from 20 currently, Lippo said in the
statement.
While Lippo Kawaraci said the placement is aimed at
increasing Siloam's liquidity in the market, it intends to
remain as Siloam's majority shareholder.
As of late 2014, Siloam's shareholders included BlackRock
Investment Management LLC, Capital Research Global Investors,
Mackenzie Financial Corporation, DNB Asset Management (Asia) Ltd
and William Blair & Company LLC, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Credit Suisse acted as sole bookrunner for the sale.
($1 = 12,610.00 rupiah)
(Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)