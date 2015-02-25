JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Wednesday it plans to invest $500 million over the next two to three years in a new online retail platform targeting the fast-growing domestic market, hoping to be "the Indonesian version of Alibaba".

Lippo hopes that the business can achieve sales of $1 billion within one to two years after the launch, director John Riady told reporters. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Himani Sarkar)