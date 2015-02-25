MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Wednesday it plans to invest $500 million over the next two to three years in a new online retail platform targeting the fast-growing domestic market, hoping to be "the Indonesian version of Alibaba".
Lippo hopes that the business can achieve sales of $1 billion within one to two years after the launch, director John Riady told reporters. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
DUBAI, May 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TANNA ISLAND, Vanuatu, May 7 The retirement of Britain's Prince Philip from public life led world headlines on Thursday, but his most devout and remote followers have only just heard the news.