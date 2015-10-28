JAKARTA Oct 28 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group plans to shift two real estate investment trusts (REITs)
with 35 trillion rupiah ($2.6 billion) in assets from Singapore
to Indonesia in order to benefit from tax breaks offered by
Jakarta, its chief executive said.
Indonesia's government last week announced incentives aimed
at getting companies to create REITs by removing double taxation
that may apply to such businesses.
"Because of the government policy, we think that Indonesia
has very good potential for REITs," Lippo Group CEO James Riady
told reporters on Wednesday. It aims to boost the asset value of
the REITs to more than 100 trillion rupiah in three to four
years, he added.
The property-to-retail group's two Singapore-listed REITs
are Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust and First Real
Estate Investment Trust.
($1 = 13,621.00 rupiah)
