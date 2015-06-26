* Illiquidity hurting new bonds
* Model for pricing deals questioned
* No viable alternatives exist
By Michael Turner
LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The pricing of new bonds has been
operating in its own bubble, until now immune to shrinking
liquidity in the secondary market.
But new deals are beginning to feel the strain as asset
managers are increasingly forced to use the primary market to
rebalance portfolios.
Market illiquidity has already begun to hurt deals, with
issuers forced to stump up higher concessions to print debt than
they would have to in a properly functioning market.
"New issue premiums at the moment are merely a reflection of
the liquidity in the secondary market," said an emerging markets
syndicate banker. "They're to compensate for the lack of
liquidity available."
This phenomenon is not just visible in emerging markets, and
new issue premiums have been creeping higher across the board as
markets are buffeted by increasingly volatile conditions.
Bankers have likened the volatility that followed the Swiss
franc revaluation earlier this year and the near 100bp jump in
Bund yields between April and June to so-called black swan
events which, by definition, are highly irregular.
In a liquid secondary market, issuers' debt yields naturally
bundle in investors' views on the health of the wider market and
the borrower's individual credit story.
But now that secondary markets are broken, issuers' credit
stories don't have as big an impact on their debt prices, which
are instead much more dependent on the whims of general market
sentiment.
"Regulation is causing us to operate in less liquid markets
than previously," Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK's
debt management office, said on Tuesday. "We might have to live
with it."
Bankers agree this will begin to hit new deals as they will
be priced off wildly distorted data, but many say there are no
other references to use.
"It will always have an effect on the market," said an SSA
syndicate banker. "But there's little other choice, it's a
vicious circle."
A European head of credit sales added: "Will this have an
effect further down the line? Absolutely."
Without other data points to use, the primary market appears
to have become complacent with the current model of pricing new
issues using existing bonds to calculate relative value, given
that secondary markets remain illiquid.
Several syndicate managers acknowledged that the current
model was not really addressing the underlying credit stories of
issuers. An alternative could be the one used in the SSA market
where the latest deals are used to work out relative value.
However, this too has its flaws as the deals used for comparison
would likely have been priced from warped secondary curves.
OUT OF IDEAS
"I don't really see what other data you could take," said a
FIG syndicate head, echoing the sentiment of two other bankers.
There are a few ideas out there, but only for very specific
types of deals.
A company's equity yield is a possible comparison on
subordinated capital bonds, according to Aaron Baker, an analyst
at BBVA.
"You can...look at equity dividend yield levels, but that
depends on the entity," said Baker. "The sovereign normally acts
as a floor, and the ceiling is the dividend yield, which is
tantamount to interest."
Meanwhile, CDS, which has fallen far out of favour for
pricing bonds since the financial crisis saw that market shrink
dramatically, could also be used in certain cases, according to
a syndicate banker.
"CDS is on the list [of price references for new bonds] but
at like number 10," said the FIG banker. "Maybe it would be used
for something very esoteric like a debut emerging markets
issuer, but other than that it is not used."
(Reporting By Michael Turner; additional reporting by Alice
Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand)